GE Capital Aviation-linked entity plans $700 mln Hong Kong IPO-IFR
April 7, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 8 (Reuters) - An entity associated with GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) plans to raise about $700 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, IFR reported, citing sources familiar with the plans.

The IPO could take place as soon as the second quarter of 2014, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The entity has already filed a listing application with the Hong Kong stock exchange, it said.

GE Capital denied that the aircraft leasing company had applied for an IPO. “GECAS did not file for an IPO on the HK exchange or elsewhere and is not raising equity through any public offering,” Russell Wilkerson, managing director of communications and public affairs at GE Capital, said in an email.

Wilkerson declined to comment when asked whether an entity associated with GECAS had filed for a Hong Kong IPO, the report said.

GECAS is the aviation leasing arm of General Electric Co . (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Daniel Stanton of IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

