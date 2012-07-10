UPDATE 1-GE to add 100 jobs at New York battery plant

July 10 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said it will invest $70 million in its Schenectady battery plant in New York as it looks to double production and add 100 jobs there.

The new jobs will take the total workforce at the plant to 450 at full capacity, the company said.

The factory manufactures GE’s Durathon batteries, which are half the size of conventional lead acid batteries but last ten times longer, the company said.

GE said it has already made an initial investment of $100 million to develop the technology at its Global Research Center in New York’s Niskayuna.

GE shares closed at $20.04 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.