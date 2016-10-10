GE interested in Nigeria railway concession worth around $2 billion

LAGOS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - General Electric has a "keen interest" in acquiring a Nigeria railway concession worth around $2 billion, the U.S. company said on Monday.

Nigeria has been looking for partners to upgrade its ageing rail network but GE did not specify which concession it was referring to.

"Given the size and scope of the proposed project, it is likely that the debt and equity commitments required from lenders, consortium partners and other co-developers will be in the range of $2 billion or more," GE said in a statement. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Susan Fenton)