GE profit tops estimates but organic revenue falls 1 percent

NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - General Electric Co reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, topping analysts’ estimates, but organic revenue fell 1 percent, raising questions about the company’s full-year revenue target.

GE reaffirmed its forecast of annual revenue growth of 2 percent to 4 percent. Some analysts have said the top end of that range appears difficult to achieve amid sluggish demand for GE’s oil and gas equipment and a weak industrial economy.