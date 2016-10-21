FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 10 months ago

GE's profit rises 6.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - General Electric Co reported a 6.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders rose to $2.10 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.97 billion, a year earlier.

Earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 23 cents from 19 cents.

Total revenue rose 4.4 percent to $29.27 billion, the company said on Friday. (invent.ge/2epFCqf)

Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

