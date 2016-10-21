FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE's CEO says oil, gas drag to continue, forex headwinds to ease
#Market News
October 21, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 10 months ago

GE's CEO says oil, gas drag to continue, forex headwinds to ease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - General Electric Co expects weakness in oil and gas revenue to continue to drag on its results, but headwinds from foreign exchange translation should ease, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Immelt said on Friday.

The diversified industrial company sees scope to continue cutting costs and remains on track to deliver $2 per share in adjusted earnings in 2018, Immelt said during a conference call following the release of GE's third-quarter earnings. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
