New Issue-GE Capital sells $2.25 bln in perpetuals
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-GE Capital sells $2.25 bln in perpetuals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - General Electric Capital Corp on
Thursday sold $2.25 billion of fixed-to-floating rate
non-cumulative perpetual preferred Series A stock, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citigroup,
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: GENERAL ELECTRIC CAPITAL CORP 	
	
AMT $2.25 BLN   COUPON 7.125 PCT*  MATURITY    PERPETUAL	
TYPE HYBRID     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   12/15/2012	
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 7.125 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/12/2012	
S&P AA-MINUS    SPREAD 529.6 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    CALLABLE    06/15/2022
  	
*After 6/15/2022 notes will float at 3-mo Libor +529.6 basis
points; pays semi-annually until 2022, and quarterly thereafter.

