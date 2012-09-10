FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-General Growth board rejects Ackman call to sell
September 10, 2012 / 9:56 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-General Growth board rejects Ackman call to sell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The board of General Growth Properties Inc on Monday rejected activist investor Bill Ackman’s call for the company to consider selling itself, saying its shareholders would be best served by the company sticking to its current business plan.

“After reviewing your letters and giving the matters you raised serious consideration, the Board has unanimously determined that the best value for all shareholders will be achieved by GGP continuing to execute on its well-conceived business plan,” the board said in letter to Ackman contained in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

