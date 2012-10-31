General Growth 3rd quarter FFO meets Wall Street's forecast

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - General Growth Properties Inc , the No. 2 U.S. mall owner, said a third-quarter earnings measure rose 8.8 percent and met Wall Street’s forecast for higher occupancy, rent, and sales at its tenants’ stores.

The company on Wednesday posted third-quarter funds from operations of $231.3 million, or 23 cents per share, up from $212.6 million, or 22 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had forecast FFO of 23 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Funds from operations, a performance measure used by real estate investment trusts, removes the effect that depreciation has on earnings.