FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
General Growth 3rd quarter FFO meets Wall Street's forecast
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 8:11 PM / in 5 years

General Growth 3rd quarter FFO meets Wall Street's forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - General Growth Properties Inc , the No. 2 U.S. mall owner, said a third-quarter earnings measure rose 8.8 percent and met Wall Street’s forecast for higher occupancy, rent, and sales at its tenants’ stores.

The company on Wednesday posted third-quarter funds from operations of $231.3 million, or 23 cents per share, up from $212.6 million, or 22 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had forecast FFO of 23 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Funds from operations, a performance measure used by real estate investment trusts, removes the effect that depreciation has on earnings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.