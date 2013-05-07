FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Blackstone funds exit General Growth Properties
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2013 / 7:26 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Blackstone funds exit General Growth Properties

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP plans to sell the 23.4 million shares of General Growth Properties Inc it holds in four funds that were used to help the mall company emerge from bankruptcy more than two years ago, General Growth said on Tuesday.

The sale essentially means Blackstone has exited General Growth, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Factoring in the cost of the shares, which also included 5 million warrants and later the spin-off of Rouse Properties Inc , the fund’s investment effectively was about $8.50 and $9 per share. Based on the price of General Growth on Tuesday, the sale would translate into a gross profit of between 154 percent and 169 percent.

“Blackstone has a finite timeline on its investment,” Green Street Advisors analyst Cedrik Lachance said. “I think it’s harvesting the profits from a highly successful investment.”

Blackstone began selling its funds’ shares in August last year. It later sold back the warrants to General Growth in January.

General Growth shares were down 2 percent, or 47 cents, at $22.86 in afternoon trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.