FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Generali says US Life, BSI units sale going on as planned
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 30, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

Generali says US Life, BSI units sale going on as planned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIESTE, Italy, April 30 (Reuters) - Europe’s third-biggest insurer Generali said on Tuesday plans to sell its U.S. life reinsurance unit and its private banking arm BSI are going on as expected.

Generali’s Chief Executive Mario Greco aims to raise 4 billion euros from non-core asset sales to shore up capital and restore value.

Speaking at the insurer’s shareholder meeting, Greco said he did not intend to ask shareholders to help support the group’s solvency ratio and its capital base. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Antonella Ciancio; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.