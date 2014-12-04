FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Italy's Generali sells 223 mln euro Atlantia stake -sources
#Market News
December 4, 2014 / 7:41 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Italy's Generali sells 223 mln euro Atlantia stake -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts with pricing, books closing)

LONDON/MILAN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali has sold 11.6 million shares in roads and airports group Atlantia in a deal valued at 223.4 million euros ($276.17 million), two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The placement was priced at 19.26 euros per share, compared with Atlantia’s closing price on Thursday of 19.75 euros.

Books for the deal were fully covered by the time they closed at 1745 GMT, the sources said.

The secondary share sale was run by BoA Merrill Lynch and Banca IMI. ($1 = 0.8089 euro) (Reporting By Freya Berry and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Kirstin Ridley and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
