December 7, 2012 / 3:36 PM / in 5 years

Bank of Italy mulling sale of Generali stake to FSI-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy is mulling the sale of its 4.5 percent stake in insurer Assicurazioni Generali to the Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI), people familiar with the situation said on Friday.

“The Bank of Italy is looking at various options, and is leaning towards selling to FSI, but the matter is still under consideration,” said one of the people.

FSI is controlled by Cassa dei Depositi e Prestiti, a government-owned investment fund.

The topic was discussed on the sidelines of a meeting at Generali on Friday. The stake is worth 920 million euros at Thursday’s closing price.

Both the Bank of Italy and Generali declined to comment. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

