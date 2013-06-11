CORRECTED-Generali sells Mexican assets to Banorte for $858 mln

(Corrects headline to Banorte. No change in text)

MILAN, June 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest insurer Generali has agreed to sell its minority stakes in two Mexican companies to Grupo Financiero Banorte for $858 million as it continues to push ahead with its planned sale of non-core assets.

Generali said it would bag a net capital gain of 500 million euros ($663.73 million) from the sale, which is going to add 4 percentage points to the insurer’s Solvency 1 ratio.

With the sale, the Trieste-based company has met more than half of its 4 billion euro disposal target. ($1 = 0.7533 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; editing by Stephen Jewkes)