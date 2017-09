(Corrects after Generali amends People’s Bank of China holding to 2.01 pct from 2.2 percent)

TRIESTE, April 30 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali said on Thursday that China’s central bank, People’s Bank of China, has a 2.01 percent stake in the group.

U.S. asset manager Blackrock has a stake of 2.6 percent in the insurer, Generali told a shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Holmes)