FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zurich's Greco among candidates for Generali CEO-source
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 7:05 PM / in 5 years

Zurich's Greco among candidates for Generali CEO-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Zurich Financial Services’ Mario Greco is among candidates being considered to replace Assicurazioni Generali CEO Giovanni Perissinotto at an extraordinary board meeting called for Saturday, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

“If the board makes an alternative choice, it will be a market decision, a candidate with an international standing,” the person said.

The board was unhappy with the chief executive’s performance, the person said. Like many financial companies, Generali has been hit hard by the deepening of the eurozone crisis, and its 2011 results were hit by impairment losses of 1 billion euros on Greek bonds and other holdings.

Its operating result of 3.9 billion euros in 2011 was below the bottom of its target range.

“Every corporate board must evaluate continually the possibility of obtaining a better performance from its CEO, especially if that performance has been unsatisfactory,” the person said.

Generali’s board must be in full agreement to replace Perissinotto, the person said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.