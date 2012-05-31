UPDATE 2-Generali investors seeking to oust CEO

(Updates with Generali’s confirmation that it called board meeting)

By Jennifer Clark and Paola Arosio

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Italian insurance giant Generali said it will hold an extraordinary board meeting on Saturday, when it may oust Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto and replace him with Zurich Financial Services’ executive Mario Greco, a senior source said.

Generali, Europe’s third-largest insurer, has been hit hard by the deepening of the eurozone crisis and by its large holding of Italian government bonds.

Its 2011 results were hit by impairment losses of 1 billion euros on Greek bonds and other holdings.

“Every corporate board must continually evaluate the opportunity of obtaining a better performance from its Chief Executive, especially if that performance has been not satisfactory,” the source, who has direct knowledge of the matter, told Reuters.

Generali confirmed the meeting, which it said was called to examine the organizational structure of the company, its performance, possible replacement of board members, and issues of compensation.

It did not provide further details, nor did it say if the compensation issue was a severance package or an offer for a new CEO.

Greco, a respected former head of Allianz’s Italian arm Ras and also of asset manager Eurizon, has been at Zurich Financial Services since 2007. He is currently CEO for General Insurance at the group.

CHANGING OF THE GUARD?

Several sources familiar with the situation told Reuters the board would discuss the future of Perissinotto.

Shares in Generali, which has investment bank Mediobanca as its biggest shareholder through a 13.5 percent stake, lost nearly 20 percent since the beginning of the month and just under 30 percent this year.

Its operating result of 3.9 billion euros in 2011 was below the bottom of its target range.

Perissinotto has been at the helm of Generali since 2001.

“If the board makes an alternative choice, it will be a market decision, a candidate with an international standing,” the source said.

A change at the top would be a fresh trauma for the insurer after last year’s forced departure of former chairman Cesare Geronzi.

“There will be an extraordinary board meeting, and the Perissonotto issue will be the central topic. Since Geronzi left, things have not improved,” one person close to the situation said.

Luxoticca’s owner, Leonardo del Vecchio, an investor in Generali, has been criticising Generali management, attacking the insurer’s investments in Russia and eastern Europe.

Mediobanca, which derives a large portion of its income from Generali, has traditionally dominated Generali’s board. That is no longer the case, at least in numbers, since two Mediobanca representatives resigned in April to comply with a new law barring directors from holding multiple board seats.

The senior source and one other source close to the situation said that there was not yet a definite agreement within the board on what measures to take.

Mediobanca now has two board members out of 17. (Writing by Lisa Jucca; Additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, Lisa Jucca, Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Will Waterman, Gary Hill)