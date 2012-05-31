FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generali mulls board meeting, CEO under fire -FT
May 31, 2012 / 4:41 PM / in 5 years

Generali mulls board meeting, CEO under fire -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s Generali, Europe’s third-largest insurer, is considering calling an extraordinary board meeting on Saturday that would call into question the role of Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto, the Financial Times reported.

Four sources familiar with the situation told Reuters Generali was preparing to call the meeting but would not disclose the agenda at this stage.

The Financial Times said the attempt to oust Perissinotto, long criticised for the uderperformance of Generali’s stock, was led by Generali’s biggest shareholder Mediobanca, Italy’s best-known investment bank.

Mediobanca declined to comment. Generali was not reacheable for comment. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; Editing by Will Waterman)

