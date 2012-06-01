FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Majority of Generali board seek to oust CEO-sources
#Basic Materials
June 1, 2012 / 9:03 AM / 5 years ago

Majority of Generali board seek to oust CEO-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - A majority of directors on the board of Italy’s insurance giant Generali are in favour of ousting chief executive Giovanni Perissinotto at an extraordinary board meeting on Saturday, sources close to the board said on Friday.

Top investor Mediobanca’s bid to remove Perissinotto from his job and the likely arrival of a more market-friendly top executive is seen reviving the appeal of Italy’s top insurer after months of underperformance.

Perissinotto struck back against Generali’s biggest shareholder bid to oust him by saying that the move would destabilise Italy’s biggest financial group at a time of great market volatility. Generalli shares rallied on the news. (Reporting by Paola Arosio, Claudia Cristoferi)

