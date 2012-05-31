FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generali confirms to hold board meeting June 2
May 31, 2012 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

Generali confirms to hold board meeting June 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali , Europe’s third-largest sector player, confirmed in a statement it would be holding a board meeting on Saturday.

The board would be assessing the organisational structure and performance of the company, discuss the possible replacement of a board member and discuss compensation issues.

Sources familiar with the situation have told Reuters investors will seek to oust Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto at the June 2 meeting, with one senior source saying Zurich Financial Services’ executive Mario Greco was one possible candidate for the job.

