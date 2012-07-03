FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generali 30-yr bond oversubscribed, will repay loan
#Credit Markets
July 3, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

Generali 30-yr bond oversubscribed, will repay loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - Italian insurance giant Generali said on Tuesday demand for its 30-year subordinated bond was more than twice the 750 million euros targeted, allowing it to repay a similar sized issue at the first call date on July 20.

Market practitioners had feared Generali could have failed to honour the call deadline on its 2022 lower Tier 2 bond given the virtual shutdown of the market for corporate bonds in peripheral euro zone.

But Generali seized a sudden improvement in market sentiment following last week’s European Union summit to tap investors.

“This successful operation in the current environment of financial markets volatility testifies for the renowned solidity and reliability of Generali,” said Generali Chairman Gabriele Galateri di Genola in a statement in English.

Reporting By Lisa Jucca

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
