MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali announced on Thursday a buyback offer on three series of hybrid bonds to be financed through a new issuance.

The bond series are perpetual fixed and floating notes with first call dates in 2016 and 2017.

The aim is to reduce interest costs over the next few years and optimise regulatory capital structure, Generali said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)