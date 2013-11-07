FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generali says still looking to sell BSI
November 7, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

Generali says still looking to sell BSI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali is still planning to sell its Swiss private banking business BSI but it will hold off until it is able to agree on a price it deems fair, the group’s chief executive said on Thursday.

“BSI is a valuable asset but the market situation is not easy. We want to sell it and we will continue to hold talks until we find a value that we believe is fair for such an asset,” Chief Executive Mario Greco told a conference call after the release of third-quarter results.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Jennifer Clark

