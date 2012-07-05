FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Generali picks JP Morgan to sell BSI - sources
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 5, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

Generali picks JP Morgan to sell BSI - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest insurer Generali has appointed JP Morgan to sell its BSI private banking unit, two people familar with the matter said, as the company prepares for a strategic overhaul under incoming chief executive Mario Greco.

A former Zurich Financial services executive, Greco will take up his post on Aug 1, after his predecessor Giovanni Perissinotto was ousted in a board-room coup for losing the support of top shareholder Mediobanca.

“I don’t think the process will start until after he arrives, but they want to have something ready for him to sell,” one of the people said.

Perissinotto was ousted because Mediobanca and other investors were unhappy about Generali’s performance. The insurer has been hit hard by the deepening of the eurozone crisis and by its large holding of Italian bonds. Swiss-based BSI is not a good fit for its insurance model.

JP Morgan declined to comment. Generali and BSI could not immediately be reached for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.