UPDATE 1-Generali picks JP Morgan to sell BSI-sources

By Victoria Howley

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest insurer Generali has appointed JP Morgan to sell its BSI private banking unit as the company prepares for a strategic overhaul under incoming chief executive Mario Greco, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The former Zurich Financial Services executive will take up his post on August 1, replacing Giovanni Perissinotto, who was ousted by the board for losing the support of top shareholder Mediobanca.

“I don’t think the process will start until after he arrives, but they want to have something ready for him to sell,” one of the sources said.

Perissinotto was ousted because Mediobanca and other investors were unhappy about Generali’s performance. The insurer has been hit hard by the deepening of the euro zone crisis and by its large holding of Italian bonds.

BSI is no longer a core asset for Generali, the sources said, and the insurer hopes to make between $1 billion and $2 billion from the sale, roughly equivalent to 1 percent to 3 percent of assets under management.

Swiss private banking group Julius Baer is an obvious suitor for BSI once the process gets under way because it has considered buying the business in the past, the sources added.

Baer was reported last month to be in talks with Bank of America Merrill Lynch about buying its non-US wealth management business, which is valued at about $2 billion.

JP Morgan declined to comment. Generali and BSI could not immediately be reached for comment. (Additional reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto in Zurich; Editing by David Goodman)