Safra among three bidders for Generali's BSI-sources
January 18, 2013 / 8:01 PM / in 5 years

Safra among three bidders for Generali's BSI-sources

Sophie Sassard

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Generali has attracted three non-binding offers for its Swiss private bank BSI, two of which exceed 2 billion euros ($2.66 billion), in a deal that could help the Italian insurer shore up capital to meet new regulatory rules, two people familiar with the situation said on Friday.

Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra, a Chinese player and a European consortium made up of a private equity firm and an industry rival have made offers and are now reviewing BSI’s accounts, the people said.

Safra and Generali were not available for immediate comment.

