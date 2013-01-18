Safra among three bidders for Generali's BSI-sources

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Generali has attracted three non-binding offers for its Swiss private bank BSI, two of which exceed 2 billion euros ($2.66 billion), in a deal that could help the Italian insurer shore up capital to meet new regulatory rules, two people familiar with the situation said on Friday.

Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra, a Chinese player and a European consortium made up of a private equity firm and an industry rival have made offers and are now reviewing BSI’s accounts, the people said.

Safra and Generali were not available for immediate comment.