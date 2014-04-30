FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generali chairman says talks to sell BSI continue
April 30, 2014

Generali chairman says talks to sell BSI continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 30 (Reuters) - Generali’s Chairman Gabriele Galateri said on Wednesday the Italian insurer was in talks with prospective buyers of its Swiss wealth management unit BSI but no deal had yet been reached.

“As you know, Generali has since long kicked off a sale process for BSI. Generali will sell BSI only at the right terms,” Galateri told shareholders at the annual meeting in home-base Trieste.

“Talks with potential buyers continue but there is no deal yet.” (Reporting by Lisa Jucca and Gianluca Semeraro)

