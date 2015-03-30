Generali's BSI unit to pay $211 mln to settle DOJ dispute

MILAN, March 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s Generali said on Monday its BSI private banking unit would pay $211 million to settle an outstanding dispute with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Generali said in a statement BSI had signed a non-prosecution agreement with the DOJ over the matter.

The insurer said the amount was in line with what it had provisioned in its 2014 results and so did not expect “any further material impact on the group’s 2015 results”.