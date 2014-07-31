Generali CEO upbeat about ROE, dividend payout to rise

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali is confident it will reach an operating return on equity of 13 percent before the end of 2015 target date it had set in its business plan unveiled last year, Chief Executive Mario Greco said on Thursday.

Greco also told analysts on a conference call after releasing first-half results that the group, Europe’s third-biggest insurer, expected to improve its dividend payout form the current level of 40 percent. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca and Paola Arosio; Editing by Silvia Aloisi)