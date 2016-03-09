FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Generali to pick new CEO on Friday, Donnet front runner - sources
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 9, 2016 / 6:51 PM / a year ago

Generali to pick new CEO on Friday, Donnet front runner - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest insurer Generali is set to pick a new chief executive on Friday to replace Mario Greco who left the group earlier this year, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The insurer’s Italy Country Head Philippe Donnet is front runner to take the job, the sources said.

The appointment would see the powers of the insurer’s CFO Alberto Minali strengthened, they added.

Greco’s sudden departure to rival Zurich Insurance created uncertainty that has weighed on the Generali stock, leaving his successor facing challenges with the group’s capital base still below that of peers and its growth strategy untested.

Donnet, 55, a former manager at French insurer Axa and a current supervisory board member at Vivendi, has been in his current position at Generali since October 2013 and has been touted as the most likely successor to Greco for some time.

People familiar with the matter have said Donnet’s candidature was championed by French financier Vincent Bollore, one of the key shareholders of influential Italian investment bank Mediobanca, Generali’s biggest shareholder.

Generali declined to comment. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing Francesca Landini; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.