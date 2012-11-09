Generali says solvency ratio at 145 pct end Oct - CFO

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s No. 1 insurer Assicurazioni Generali said its Solvency I ratio has reached 145 percent at the end of October after the sale of its controlling stake in Israeli unit Migdal, the insurer’s Chief Financial Officer said on Friday.

Generali, which had a solvency ratio of 140 percent at the end of September, sold the stake in Migdal to Eliahu Insurance Company for 705 million euros ($897.25 million).

CFO Alberto Minali also said he saw net life premiums at 2 billion euros at the end of 2012. ($1 = 0.7857 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)