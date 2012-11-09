FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Generali says solvency ratio at 145 pct end Oct - CFO
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

Generali says solvency ratio at 145 pct end Oct - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s No. 1 insurer Assicurazioni Generali said its Solvency I ratio has reached 145 percent at the end of October after the sale of its controlling stake in Israeli unit Migdal, the insurer’s Chief Financial Officer said on Friday.

Generali, which had a solvency ratio of 140 percent at the end of September, sold the stake in Migdal to Eliahu Insurance Company for 705 million euros ($897.25 million).

CFO Alberto Minali also said he saw net life premiums at 2 billion euros at the end of 2012. ($1 = 0.7857 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.