FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eleven Generali directors back no-confidence of CEO-source
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 1, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

Eleven Generali directors back no-confidence of CEO-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - Eleven or 12 out of 17 Generali board members would support a no-confidence motion for the Italian insurer’s chief executive Giovanni Perissinotto, a source close to the situation told Reuters on Friday.

The source said the way Perissinotto had managed the company was unsatisfying and the matter had no connection with the Unipol-Fondiaria-SAI situation.

Generali investors unhappy with Perissinotto’s management performance include bank Mediobanca, the DeAgostini and Caltagirone groups, as well as eyewear maker Luxottica , the source said.

The source confirmed that Mario Greco had been selected as candidate to replace Perissinotto. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Paola Arosio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.