Eleven Generali directors back no-confidence of CEO-source

MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - Eleven or 12 out of 17 Generali board members would support a no-confidence motion for the Italian insurer’s chief executive Giovanni Perissinotto, a source close to the situation told Reuters on Friday.

The source said the way Perissinotto had managed the company was unsatisfying and the matter had no connection with the Unipol-Fondiaria-SAI situation.

Generali investors unhappy with Perissinotto’s management performance include bank Mediobanca, the DeAgostini and Caltagirone groups, as well as eyewear maker Luxottica , the source said.

The source confirmed that Mario Greco had been selected as candidate to replace Perissinotto. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Paola Arosio)