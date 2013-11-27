FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generali eyes higher dividend once capital targets met
November 27, 2013 / 7:50 AM / 4 years ago

Generali eyes higher dividend once capital targets met

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Generali will consider progressively raising its dividends once it has completed a plan to reduce its debt and reinforce its capital base, Chief Executive Mario Greco said on Wednesday in an update on the insurer’s business plan.

“We have some capital targets that we want to meet,” Greco said in a news call. “Once we have reached the capital targets, we will be able to start talking about a policy of progressively higher dividends.”

Greco said the fourth quarter was so far in line with previous ones. Generali is planning to grow organically in high-growth countries such as Poland and Brazil and in Asia, he added.

Reporting By Lisa Jucca, editing by Valentina Za

