FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurer Generali says won't cut dividend - CEO
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 14, 2013 / 8:07 AM / 5 years ago

Insurer Generali says won't cut dividend - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Generali, Europe’s No. 3 insurer, will achieve a reorganisation aimed at boosting profits and capital without cutting its dividend or shedding jobs, Chief Executive Mario Greco said on Monday.

“Over the period of the plan, we don’t at all plan to cut the dividend,” Greco told reporters on a conference call, adding that there would be no “significant reductions of the employee base.”

Greco, brought in to revitalise Generali’s flagging financial performance in August, was speaking shortly after the insurer unveiled a three-year turnaround strategy which includes 600 million euros in cost cuts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.