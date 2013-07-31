FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Generali appoints Donnet as head of Italian unit
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2013 / 5:53 PM / 4 years ago

Generali appoints Donnet as head of Italian unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s leading insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Wednesday it had appointed Philippe Donnet as the new chief executive of its domestic business unit.

Donnet will replace Raffaele Agrusti who will step down at the end of September as head of Generali Italia and leave the company at the end of the year.

The move is part of changes started last year by new group Chief Executive Mario Greco in a bid to reorganise Generali’s Italian operations.

Greco himself joined the board in August last year, two months after his predecessor was ousted.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.