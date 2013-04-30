Generali says confident about 2013 after good start to the year

TRIESTE, Italy, April 30 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali looks with confidence at 2013 after the start of the year confirmed the positive trend seen in the fourth quarter, its chief executive said.

“The year started with the same positive drive seen in the fourth quarter of 2012,” Chief Executive Mario Greco said at the group’s shareholder meeting.

The Trieste-based insurer’s operating profit managed to beat targets in 2012 and capital strength improved despite the group taking 1.7 billion euros of writedowns on its assets, part of a turnaround plan to boost the group’s profitability. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Antonella Ciancio; editing by Francesca Landini)