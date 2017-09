MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali will increase its stake in GPH, an eastern European joint venture it holds with Czech group PPF, to 100 percent for 1.235 billion euros as planned, it said on Monday.

The final stage of the buyout will be carried out by January 2015. Generali already had 76 percent of the joint venture. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)