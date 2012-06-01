FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Generali CEO says his ousting would shake group-letter
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 1, 2012 / 6:57 AM / 5 years ago

Generali CEO says his ousting would shake group-letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - Generali Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto fought back at attempts by top investor Mediobanca to oust him by saying that the move would destabilise Italy’s biggest financial group at times of great market volatility.

“I have no intention of accepting the no confidence motion from investor Mediobanca and of freely offering my resignations,” Perissinotto said in a letter to Generali’s board obtained by Reuters.

“Given the extremely volatile market scenario in which we operate - with a certain success I dare say - I would like to point out that any move that could destabilise Italy’s biggest financial institution in the eyes of the market is, to say the least, inappropriate.”

Reporting by Lisa Jucca

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.