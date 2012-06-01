UPDATE 4-Mediobanca musters support to oust Generali CEO

* Generali board to meet June 2 to discuss ousting CEO

By Lisa Jucca and Gianluca Semeraro

MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - Opponents of Generali Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto were preparing to unseat him over the weekend in what they see as a key step in reviving the appeal of Italy’s largest insurer.

Top investor Mediobanca, which is leading a coup against long-serving Perissinotto, appears to have mustered enough support to oust him at a board meeting on Saturday, sources close to the board told Reuters on Friday.

The boardroom battle erupted in full flare on Friday as Perissinotto and some investors clashed openly. The row is set to culminate at an emergency meeting called for June 2 that could put well-respected Zurich Financial Group executive Mario Greco at the helm of Italy’s biggest financial group.

Yet several analysts were sceptical that a change at the top would fundamentally improve the outlook for Europe’s third largest insurer, which has been lagging behind peers mainly due to its 46-billion-euro exposure to Italian sovereign bonds.

Former U.S. ambassador to Italy Mel Sembler intervened in the battle in support of Perissinotto and said his removal would transmit “a negative image of Italy’s business community to the outside world” while the country faced a deep economic crisis.

Luxottica founder and Generali investor Leonardo Del Vecchio, who does not sit on the board, said on Friday he and De Agostini’s board representative Lorenzo Pelliccioli were unhappy with the way Perissinotto was running the company, which he said was “inadequate”.

“This clearly emerges from the modest operational results, from the more than negative market perception of his work and, in general, from the total lack of strategic vision.”

Entrepreneur Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, another board member, is expected to join Pelliccioli and the two Mediobanca board directors in voting against Perissinotto on Saturday, several sources close to the situation said.

One source familiar with the situation said up to 12 of Generali’s 17 directors could vote to boot Perissinotto.

But one board member and a source close to Generali said the situation was still fluid, with three to four directors undecided and some potentially opting to abstain.

“This is not a done deal yet. In that mix, everything is still open,” the source close to Generali said.

The board represents one quarter of Generali’s shareholder base, with three quarters of shares in the hands of the market.

The fight at the top at Generali comes less than a month after investors forced the departure of Aviva CEO Andrew Moss and just over a year after embittered shareholders kicked Alessandro Profumo out of Italy’s top bank, UniCredit.

FIGHTING BACK

Generali has been under attack from investors due to its poor performance since 2007, and it took a hit last year after investing in Greek bonds.

With his somber style and ability to navigate Italy’s complex web of interests, Perissinotto, 58, survived boardroom battles that led to the ouster of former chairmen Antoine Bernheim in 2010 and Cesare Geronzi in 2011.

But he ended up clashing with Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel, Italy’s most powerful investment banker, who delivered to him the news of plans to oust him at a meeting on Wednesday.

Perissinotto defended his performance in an angry letter to board directors, adding that his ouster would rock Italy’s biggest financial group at a time of great market volatility.

He said Mediobanca’s main reason for trying to get rid of him was his independence from the investment bank, which is the insurer’s biggest investor, with a 13.5 percent stake.

The clash between Mediobanca and Generali’s CEO underlines the investment bank’s continued influence at the insurer despite a recently passed Italian law seeking to untangle the web of Italian finance’s cross shareholdings.

In the letter, Perissinotto attacked Mediobanca’s attempt to merge stricken insurer Fondiaria-SAI, which owes over 1 billion euros to Mediobanca, with smaller peer Unipol , a contested deal now under regulatory scrutiny.

The CEO said he was being sacrificed because he had not tried to derail a rival rescue deal for Fondiaria-SAI led by private equity funds Sator, of banker Matteo Arpe, and Palladio.

“It is obvious that the belief that I have somehow helped, or rather, not used my influence to block one player from joining a transaction that threaten Mediobanca’s vital interests, is at the basis of the no confidence vote,” he wrote.

Generali is a significant source of income for Mediobanca and allows it to wield influence across Italy’s financial landscape.

Shares in Generali, down 30 percent in the year to date, rose 3 percent on Friday against a flat European insurance index , with some traders saying the market would welcome the arrival of Greco. Germany’s Allianz and Axa of France, its two main rivals, have fallen 22 percent.

Yet some analysts were sceptical of the ability of a new manager to turn the insurer around while the euro zone’s problems persisted.

Credit Suisse analysts defended Perissinotto’s work: “It is not obvious to us that a new CEO could do anything to change the fact that Generali by its nature as the largest insurer in Italy has a disproportionate exposure to Italian government debt.” (Additional reporting by Paola Arosio, Maria Pia Quaglia, Antonella Ciancio, Claudia Cristoferi, Andrea Mandala, Myles Neligan; Editing by David Cowell and Will Waterman)