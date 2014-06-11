Generali sells Fata Danni to Cattolica for 195 mln euros

MILAN, June 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali closed on Wednesday the sale of 100 percent of its Fata Assicurazioni Danni unit to smaller rival Cattolica for 194.7 million euros ($265 million).
Generali said in a statement the sale would boost its Solvency I ratio by 0.7 percentage points.
Generali and Cattolica agreed the sale of Fata, which focuses on agricultural business, in November last year for a price of 179 million euros.
The slightly higher final price reflects rising values of portfolio assets, Cattolica said in a separate statement.
$1 = 0.7345 Euros Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes