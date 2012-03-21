FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generali targets mid-term op profit of above 5 bln euros
March 21, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 6 years

Generali targets mid-term op profit of above 5 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 21 (Reuters) - Generali, Europe’s No.3 insurer, said on Wednesday it was targeting an operating result of more than 5 billion euros mid-term, significantly above the 3.9 billion euros it posted in 2011.

This year Generali, which reported late on Tuesday a 50 percent drop in net profit after writedowns for 1 billion euro on the value of Greek bonds and other holdings, is targeting operating profit of 3.9 to 4.5 billion euros, below the 4.0-4.7 billion euro target it had for 2011.

Reporting by Lisa Jucca

