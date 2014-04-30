FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generali CEO says 2014 will be complex year
#Financials
April 30, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Generali CEO says 2014 will be complex year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIESTE, Italy, April 30 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Generali said on Wednesday he expected 2014 to be a complex year in light of the slow recovery in Europe but was optimistic about how Italy’s biggest insurer could develop over this year and the next.

“The global economy is showing signs of improvement, but recovery in Europe remains very weak, too weak. And the insurance business environment continues to be very competitive,” Mario Greco, who is spearheading a turnaround at the Trieste-based insurance giant, told shareholder at an annual shareholder meeting.

“We are on the right path. 2014 will be a complex year but we are optimistic about future developments.” (Reporting by Lisa Jucca and Gianluca Semeraro)

