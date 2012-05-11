FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generali Q1 net 567 mln euros, beats forecasts
#Financials
May 11, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

Generali Q1 net 567 mln euros, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - First-quarter net profit at Europe’s No. 3 insurer Generali fell 8 percent from a year earlier but beat analysts’ forecasts as improved profitability at its non-life and financial segments offset a slight decline in life results.

Generali, Italy’s largest insurer, reported on Friday a net profit of 567 million euros ($734.83 million), beating a Thomson Reuters consensus of 500 million euros and coming close to revisiting the levels seen one year ago before the euro zone crisis took a turn for the worse.

The group reported an operating result steady at 1.2 billion euros and confirmed a target of between 3.9 billion euros and 4.5 billion euros for the whole year.

Its Solvency I ratio, a measure of capital strength for insurers, was 133 percent, much improved from the 117 percent reported at the end of 2011.

French rival Axa reported earlier in the day an 0.8 percent rise in sales as the strength in casualty insurance offset falling asset management fees and scant insurance growth. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)

