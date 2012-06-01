FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Big part of Generali board backs CEO ousting-investor
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 1, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

Big part of Generali board backs CEO ousting-investor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - A very significant part of directors at Italy’s insurance giant Generali back the ousting of Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto, investor Leonardo Del Vecchio said in a statement on Friday.

Del Vecchio, founder of Italian eyewear group Luxottica , said he and board member Lorenzo Pellicioli have expressed to top shareholder Mediobanca the “urgent need” for a management change at Generali.

Del Vecchio said that if the Generali board would name Zurich Insurance Group executive Mario Greco as new CEO it would be for a decisive change of pace at the insurer.

Perissinotto has struck back against a bid by Generali’s biggest shareholder to oust him at a board meeting on Saturday by saying that the move would destabilise Italy’s biggest financial group at a time of great market volatility.

Reporting by Sabina Suzzi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.