FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Generali ahead of schedule on 2015 targets
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 19, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Generali ahead of schedule on 2015 targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali said on Wednesday it expected to achieve its targets for 2015 ahead of schedule and raise its dividend payout to more than 40 percent thanks to a stronger balance sheet.

In a statement for its investor day, Generali said it would be able to beat its pledge to increase operating return on equity to 13 percent by the end of 2015.

Italy’s biggest insurer, which said it would present the next step of its strategic vision in May next year, said it expected to increase its dividend payout starting in 2015. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.