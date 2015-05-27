Generali commits to boosting dividends, cash

MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest insurer Generali said on Wednesday it expected to pay more dividends in the next four years as it focuses on increasing its cash generation and building a solid capital base.

In a statement Generali said it would pay cumulative dividends of more than 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) to the end of 2018 compared to 930 million euros it paid out last year.

Europe’s No. 3 insurer said it expected to generate net free cash flow of more than 7 billion euros in the period to the end of 2018 compared to 1.2 billion euros in 2014.

The pro-forma economic solvency ratio, calculated using internal models based on new Solvency II principles, was 186 percent at the end of 2014, it said. That compares to the Solvency I ratio of 164 percent given in March. ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)