7 months ago
January 25, 2017 / 6:56 PM / 7 months ago

Generali says CFO Minali to leave the group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Generali said on Wednesday its chief financial officer Alberto Minali would be leaving the insurer at the end of the month and would be replaced by Luigi Lubelli as CFO with immediate effect.

The departure of Minali comes a day after Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said it was mulling the idea of a tie-up with Italy's biggest insurer in a move that would reshape Italy's financial landscape.

Minali will not be replaced in his role as General Manager of the group, Generali said in a statement. Lubelli is currently Generali's head of corporate finance.

The insurer said Minali would receive a total of around 5.78 million euros plus a long-term incentive which was yet to be quantified.

Generali also said it was satisfied with progress of its strategy plan presented in November last year.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za

