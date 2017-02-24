MILAN Feb 24 Italian biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Friday it dropped a potential tie-up plan with Assicurazioni Generali as it did not see it as a way to create value for its shareholders.

The bank pledged to continue to generate and distribute value for its investors "organically", following its 2014-2017 business plan.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Steve Scherer)