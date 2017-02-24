(Adds quotes, details)
By Francesca Landini
MILAN Feb 24 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa
Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the
country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on
Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its
shareholders.
A merger of the two would have created an Italian financial
giant with a market capitalisation of around 60 billion euros
($63.4 billion), but Intesa's decision to walk away leaves
Generali vulnerable to a possible foreign takeover.
Management changes at Generali and political weakness in
Rome helped fuel bid talk in recent months, with media reports
suggesting Axa, Germany's Allianz and
Switzerland's Zurich Insurance Group might be
interested in the Italian insurer.
However, French insurer AXA said earlier this week that it
was not pursuing major deals, including Generali.
Generali, whose biggest investor is influential investment
bank Mediobanca, is seen by Rome as a strategic asset
because of its large holdings of Italian government bonds.
Intesa, which pledged to continue to grow "organically" in
line with its 2014-2017 business plan, could also come under
pressure for leaving investors guessing on its strategy for
weeks and finally backtracking from its plan.
The bank said last month it was examining a possible
industrial combination with Generali after media reports pushed
it to reveal its intentions.
In an attempt to dampen market speculation, Intesa's chief
executive Carlo Messina said at the beginning of February the
bank would not sacrifice its strong capital base nor a generous
dividend payout for the sake of a deal.
"The management has completed the assessment ... and sees no
opportunities fulfilling the criteria set for the group's growth
options," Intesa said on Friday.
Intesa cited value creation for its shareholders and the
intention to maintain one of the strongest capital bases among
Italian lenders as its criteria for possible M&A options.
The bank said it would continue to expand its wealth
management business and develop non-life insurance to the same
level of its life business.
Intesa's shareholders had responded coolly to the idea of a
merger, with its shares dropping 16 percent since its interest
in Generali was revealed. The insurer's stock rose 3 percent
over the same period.
($1 = 0.9471 euros)
