7 months ago
Intesa declines to comment on possible share swap offer on Generali
January 24, 2017 / 8:29 AM / 7 months ago

Intesa declines to comment on possible share swap offer on Generali

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo declined to comment on a report that Italy's biggest retail bank could be considering an all-share exchange offer for top insurer Assicurazioni Generali.

Generali on Monday said it had bought a 3 percent stake in Intesa, in a defensive move after a report at the weekend that Intesa was considering taking a large stake in Generali as part of a deal with German insurer Allianz.

A spokesman for Intesa said the bank had no comment on a report in Tuesday's La Repubblica which said the lender had hired law firm Pedersoli and was studying a possible exchange offer on Generali. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

